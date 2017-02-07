Feb 7th, 2017

You ever watch one of those cool crime or detective flicks and the prosecutor comes across some footage they need a good look at? One of the most common tools for these fantasy heroes is a magical enhance feature that takes a very pixelated photo and somehow manages to produce a crystal clear image out of it. The results they get are typically overexaggerated and borderline technologically impossible.

Well, Google’s AI might soon be able to do much of the same… sort of. The company’s latest neural network project can take a pixelated photo and make an approximation of what’s in the image.

Left: Pixelated original. Middle: AI output. Right: Actual photo.

This technique actually involves 2 different neural networks. The first one takes the source image and compares it to a collection of high-quality photos which were downsized to its resolution. Once it’s finished, a second network will then try to add new pixels to the photo based on the results of the first process.

It works its magic by learning which details are likely to be where, such as whether that red blob toward the bottom is a pair of painted lips. You can read more details about the process at Cornell University’s page for PixelCNN, as this is an implementation of that algorithm.

The end result? A photo depicting a human, or a bedroom, or whatever it is the AI thinks it is. It’s not a very accurate one, obviously, and it isn’t exactly a real photo of an actual person or room, but it does a well enough job of producing a result which can be used to help identify whoever it is you’re actually seeking.

The implications of such a technology are huge. In the area of law enforcement, It won’t be able to hold its own as a way to provide actionable evidence for prosecutors — forensic, it is not — but it can prove to be a valuable starting point for situations where a pixelated image is all you have to go on.

[via ArsTechnica]
local_offer    ai  DeepMind  Google  

stars Further Reading

Pixel's audio issues fixed

Google releases the February Android security update

Verizon is giving away Daydream View headsets

Google introduces digital dresses

Google and others team together to fight the immigration ban

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertHow to set up a live wallpaper that mirrors your time of day
closeHow to set up a live wallpaper to mirror the time of day [VIDEO]

Want a pixelized wallpaper that follows the sun and moon cycles of a 24 hour day? This guide will teach you how to set it up on your phone.

2

more_vertGoogle Calendar Tips & Tricks
close10 Tips & Tricks to get the most out of Google Calendar

Google Calendar is arguably the biggest advancement in calendars since they started printing them out with cat photos. To get the most out of this powerful productivity tool, there are a few tips and tricks you should know about.

3

more_vertGoogle to kill Now Launcher
closeGoogle is preparing to kill the Google Now launcher

In an email sent to GMS partners, Google explained its intention to remove the Google Now launcher from the Store in the coming weeks.

4

more_vertNexus 5X gets fingerprint gestures
closeNexus 5X got fingerprint gestures in latest update

While incremental updates on devices tend to serve the same purpose for each Nexus phone, the Nexus 5X picked up a little something for itself. Its Android 7.1.2 update enables fingerprint gestures.

5

more_vertSamsung rep says not all regions will get Nougat this quarter
closeSamsung rep says not all regions will get Nougat this quarter

Samsung has been beta testing Nougat for what seems like months and the rollout has started in the United States, but not all regions will get the Nougat update this quarter, according to one customer service rep.

6

more_vertMoto G5 Plus dimensions revealed thanks to FCC filing
closeMoto G5 Plus dimensions revealed thanks to FCC filing

With a release date now rumored to be sometime in mid-March, some FCC filings have revealed the dimensions for the upcoming Moto G5 Plus.

7

more_vertSamsung to focus on Plus Galaxy S8 model
closePlus model is expected to dominate Samsung Galaxy S8’s production schedule

It’s said the “Plus” model of the Samsung Galaxy S8 (remember, both devices are said to be getting understated Edge displays this go around) will be eating up 70% of Samsung’s production schedule from the get go.

8

more_vert"Donald Draws" meme app
closeCreate your own Trump executive order memes with “Donald Draws”

As the internet often does, the shot of Trump showing his papers to the camera has quickly become a meme. Now, you can easily create an Executive Order meme directly on your Android phone.

9

more_vertCamera test: Honor 6X vs iPhone 7
closeCamera shootout: Honor 6X vs iPhone 7, the results may surprise you

We put the $250 Honor 6X up against the iPhone 7 in a camera shootout expecting the phone to be obliterated by Apple’s latest and greatest. Imagine our surprise when the results showed a much different outcome…

10

more_vertNexus devices could be getting Google Assistant soon
closeRumor suggests Google Assistant coming to Nexus devices soon

A new rumor suggests that the Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P will receive the Google Assistant in the next “major” update. Of course, if you don’t want to wait there’s a guide for enabling it on those devices now.