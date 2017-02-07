Feb 7th, 2017

The latest Moto Mod to hit IndieGoGo is very cool. It’s called Edge, and it’s a mod that adds a strip of LED lighting around the edges of your compatible Moto Z.

The LED strip can be used to give you a constant idea of what kinds of notifications are coming in. You can set unique colors for each of your apps, so important stuff can be red, stuff that can wait can be blue, and so forth.

It offers a wide range of customization features, including 4 unique lighting patterns, profiles for different locations or time of day, grouping, and more. It can also alert you when your battery needs charging, and the LED will gradually increase in brightness as it charges to give you an idea of how close it is to being full.

If that’s not enough, this thing also doubles as a 2,000mAh battery pack or a wireless charging contact pad, known as Edge Force and Edge Air, respectively. No matter which route you go, they cost $59 to pledge as of this writing, which represents a 15% discount compared to the expected retail cost once they’re made available.

Imagine Tech is asking for a fixed goal of $15,000, and it has raised $3,500 of that as of this writing. If all goes well, shipment is expected to be ready at some point in July.

Pledge at IndieGoGo
