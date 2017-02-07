Just 3 months after launching the ZenFone 3 Max in India, ASUS has returned to the country with the ASUS ZenFone 3s Max. The biggest difference here is the larger 5,000mAH battery, compared to the 4,100mAh battery which was found in the regular ZenFone 3 Max.

ASUS ZenFone 3s Max Specs

Display: 5.2-inch 1280×720

5.2-inch 1280×720 Processor: MediaTek MT6750 Octa-core

MediaTek MT6750 Octa-core RAM: 3GB

3GB Storage: 32GB; expandable up to 2TB via microSD

32GB; expandable up to 2TB via microSD Front Camera: 8MP

8MP Rear Camera: 13MP

13MP Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat w/ ZenUI 3.0

ASUS has brought the device to India for ₹14,999 which translates to about $222. The ZenFone 3s Max is available in either Black or Gold, giving you at least more than just one color option to fit your preferences.

Despite ASUS launching the ZenFone 3 Max in the States, it’s unknown whether we’ll see this new ZenFone hit the side of the pond. If you like the idea of such a huge battery packed into a mid-range device, sound off in the comments and let us know.

[Android Authority | Flipkart]