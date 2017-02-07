Rumor has it, we could see the Android Wear 2.0 begin it’s official rollout tomorrow and what better way to show off the latest version of Google’s wearable OS than with a pair of new smartwatches. Both the LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style are also said to make their worldwide debut and according to the shipping box, are “Designed with our friends at Google.”

Although tomorrow is still up in the air, we know we’re definitely getting close. Aside from the countless LG watch leaks, the Android Pay page in the Google Play Store has already been updated with screenshots showing the app working on smartwatches — one of Android Wear 2.0’s big new features.

Screenshots taken from LG Watch Sport/Style user guides

It’s pretty much what you’d expect. Open the app on your watch, choose desired credit card, and hold your compatible NFC-equipped watch to terminal. Once registered, a green check mark animation will appear, and you can check your most recent transactions straight from the watch. It’s pretty handy and could be useful when you don’t want to take your phone out.

Android Pay on Android Wear isn’t going to save the platform, but that’s neither here nor there. Give people enough convenience and eventually they’ll come around. I, for one, am pretty jazzed about the new update and look forward to updating my Motorola Moto 360 2nd Gen. Anyone else?