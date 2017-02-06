LG is preparing to announce its latest flagship, the LG G6 , at Mobile World Congress 2017 on February 26th. However, there have been various renders leaked, including a slew new images showing off the different sides of the upcoming device.

Now, a new rumor from Evan Blass at VentureBeat suggests that the LG G6 will be officially released on April 7th in the US. However, the rumor also states that the device will be launched in LG’s home country of South Korea, on March 9th.

As for what the device will bring with it, we’ve seen rumors suggesting that the G6 will be powered by the Snapdragon 821 processor. This is due to another report stating that Samsung has claimed most of Qualcomm’s supply of the new Snapdragon 835 processor, which will be included on the Galaxy S8.

The G6 is also expected to feature a new display aspect ration of 18:9, which will give users more screen real estate than what we’re accustomed to. Regardless, we’re inching closer to the official launch of the G6, at which point we will learn everything there is to know about what LG has been cooking up.

