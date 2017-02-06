The LG G6 has been leaked several times in the last couple of weeks. Some of the leaks appeared to be directly from LG. We have a pretty good idea of what the phone looks like, but we’ll never say no to more leaks. A new set of renders from a popular case maker gives us a look at the full phone.

These new renders come from Ringke. The case is a pretty standard TPU cover, but the important part is the phone inside. The render of the G6 that Ringke is using matches up with previous renders and leaks that we’ve seen. There are a few details that stick out as G6 features.

First, the display has rounded corners and the bottom chin is not modular. The top bezel doesn’t curve slightly back like on the LG G5 . The dual-cameras on the back are in a more squared-off housing and the dual-led strip is vertical. The volume buttons are separated instead of a single rocker switch. You can find a few other little details, but those are the major things that stand out. What do you think?