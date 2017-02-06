Feb 6th, 2017

Let’s try this again, shall we? After a series of halts, the HTC 10 — yet again — is getting Nougat in Europe. Those who missed out on the original OTAs will have to get it via other means, though.

This time, HTC is beginning things with a rollout to unlocked devices via their update software. The catch is that you need to use a PC for this, and it will completely wipe your phone, so if you don’t want to go through the hassle of backing up files or going through the setup process on a new phone, then you should keep waiting.

HTC also warns that folks with Dutch versions of the HTC 10 should steer clear as they do not yet have an update ready for those in the Netherlands. Once you’ve done all your housekeeping then be sure to head here for the download, while instructions on what to do once you receive the file can be had here.

[via Twitter]
