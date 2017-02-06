We knew it was coming, but now it has arrived. Google has dropped the February Android security update. Dated as 2017-02-05, Google has detailed the various changes and patches that have been fixed with this latest update.

These updates are still Android 7.1.1 Nougat, as Android 7.1.2 has just hit the Developer Preview process. However, in terms of the Pixel and Pixel XL , there are two different options. One (NOF26W) of which is for users on Rogers in Canada, with the other being available for everyone else.

Here are the devices eligible for the update, along with the specific build numbers:

The images are available starting today, and you can either download them yourself via the link below, or wait for the OTA to arrive on your devices. If you want to get your supported device up to date, head to the Google Developers page to download the appropriate Factory Image. Remember to follow the flashing instructions to the “T” to avoid any risks or boot loops while trying to update your device before Google starts seeding.

[Google Developers | Android Security Bulletin]