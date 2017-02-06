Ever since the pre-orders opened on Verizon for the Pixel and Pixel XL , supplies have been extremely constrained. The carrier has been working feverishly to meet the demand for the devices, but that has still left customers waiting for extremely long periods of time.

However, Verizon is starting to provide those who pre-ordered the latest devices from Google with a little surprise. According to a few users over at the XDA Developers Forums, Verizon has started calling customers and offering them a free Daydream View VR headset.

This may not erase all of the anguish that have owners of the device have been dealing with, but it’s definitely a start in the right direction. If you have received the phone call from Verizon, give us a heads up in the comments below.

[XDA Developers]