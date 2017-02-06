It seems that Motorola is finally following through on its latest promise – to bring Nougat to the unlocked Moto Z lineup. The Moto Z Droid and Moto Z Force Droid (Verizon-exclusives) were updated to Android 7.0 Nougat back in November, but that left many owners of the unlocked variant scratching their heads.

Then, Motorola confirmed that the update would be rolling out to users in February. Thankfully, the company has kept that promise and select users are beginning to see the update arrive on their devices.

As previously mentioned, the update to Android Nougat brings Daydream support, along with all of the latest and greatest features of Android. However, the update does appear to be a bit behind in terms of the security patches, as one user claimed that the update used the November security patch.

Regardless, it’s great to see Motorola sticking to its self-imposed schedule while getting more users onto Android Nougat. Let us know if you have received the update and if you notice any other changes.

[9to5Google | Twitter]