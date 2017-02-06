Feb 6th, 2017

It seems that Motorola is finally following through on its latest promise – to bring Nougat to the unlocked Moto Z lineup. The Moto Z Droid and Moto Z Force Droid (Verizon-exclusives) were updated to Android 7.0 Nougat back in November, but that left many owners of the unlocked variant scratching their heads.

Then, Motorola confirmed that the update would be rolling out to users in February. Thankfully, the company has kept that promise and select users are beginning to see the update arrive on their devices.

As previously mentioned, the update to Android Nougat brings Daydream support, along with all of the latest and greatest features of Android. However, the update does appear to be a bit behind in terms of the security patches, as one user claimed that the update used the November security patch.

Regardless, it’s great to see Motorola sticking to its self-imposed schedule while getting more users onto Android Nougat. Let us know if you have received the update and if you notice any other changes.

[9to5Google | Twitter]
local_offer    Android 7.0 Nougat   Android Nougat   Lenovo   Motorola   Motorola Moto Z   Motorola Moto Z Force  

stars Further Reading

HTC 10 Nougat update resumes in Europe

Samsung rep says not all regions will get Nougat this quarter

Moto G5 Plus dimensions revealed thanks to FCC filing

Moto G5 retail release date revealed to be mid-March

Nexus 5X gets fingerprint gestures

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vert7 creative ways to reuse your old smartphones
close7 ideas to re-purpose those old phones you have laying around

Have a few old smartphones laying around? Here’s a handful of creative ways you can re-use them in your daily life.

2

more_vertHow to set up a live wallpaper that mirrors your time of day
closeHow to set up a live wallpaper to mirror the time of day [VIDEO]

Want a pixelized wallpaper that follows the sun and moon cycles of a 24 hour day? This guide will teach you how to set it up on your phone.

3

more_vertBenchmark cheating is back, OnePlus and Meizu guilty now
closeOnePlus and Meizu cheating popular benchmarking apps

Manufacturers still haven’t stopped targeting popular benchmarking applications to artificially inflate their handset scores. OnePlus and Meizu are both still doing it, though OnePlus has said it will stop.

4

more_vertAndroid 7.1.2 beta rolls out today
closeAndroid 7.1.2 is official and available in public beta today

Android 7.1.2 was just announced and will begin rolling out today as part of the Android Beta Program. For more details on what’s new and which devices are eligible, check out the post.

5

more_vertGoogle Calendar Tips & Tricks
close10 Tips & Tricks to get the most out of Google Calendar

Google Calendar is arguably the biggest advancement in calendars since they started printing them out with cat photos. To get the most out of this powerful productivity tool, there are a few tips and tricks you should know about.

6

more_vertGoogle to kill Now Launcher
closeGoogle is preparing to kill the Google Now launcher

In an email sent to GMS partners, Google explained its intention to remove the Google Now launcher from the Store in the coming weeks.

7

more_vertLeaked photos of LG G6 prototype
closeFirst photos of alleged LG G6 prototype surface

After the high-resolution press render leaked last week, we’re now seeing real life photos of an alleged LG G6 prototype.

8

more_vertNexus 5X gets fingerprint gestures
closeNexus 5X got fingerprint gestures in latest update

While incremental updates on devices tend to serve the same purpose for each Nexus phone, the Nexus 5X picked up a little something for itself. Its Android 7.1.2 update enables fingerprint gestures.

9

more_vertSamsung rep says not all regions will get Nougat this quarter
closeSamsung rep says not all regions will get Nougat this quarter

Samsung has been beta testing Nougat for what seems like months and the rollout has started in the United States, but not all regions will get the Nougat update this quarter, according to one customer service rep.

10

more_vertWhy I'm excited for the HTC U Ultra
closeFive reasons to be excited about the HTC U Ultra

Unveiled a few weeks back, the HTC U Ultra is HTC’s latest attempt to steal your attention away from the competition. Some may see the U Ultra as a ripoff of the LG V20 wrapped in the body of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7, but there are a few features which set the U Ultra apart. …