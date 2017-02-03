Feb 3rd, 2017

Donald Trump has been signing a lot of executive orders in his first couple of weeks as president. Every executive order comes with a shot of Trump proudly showing the papers to the camera. As the internet often does, the shot of Trump showing his papers to the camera has quickly become a meme. Now, you can easily create an Executive Order meme directly on your Android phone.

Donald Draws Executive Doodle is an app that allows you to create your very own executive order and have Trump proudly display it. The app is very simple. Draw or type whatever you want on the two pages and the app will turn it into a surprisingly realistic GIF. That’s some good ‘ol fashioned bipartisan fun. Download the free app below and share your creations!

Download from Google Play
