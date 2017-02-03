The amount of Android news each week can be overwhelming, but you can follow the best of the best with an app called EarlyBird – News for Android. It includes ALL of the Android news you crave and lets users decide what matters most to them.

Here’s what you picked as your favorite news stories for the week:

#10 – Solar Power Moto Mod

54 likes – A new Moto Mod will be launching on IndieGoGo which will allow owners of the Moto Z to charge their device using solar panels.

#9 – RAM Consumption Android vs. iOS

55 likes – Gary from Android Authority compares Android and iOS in a new video, but more specifically looks at how each operating system uses the allotted RAM capacity.

#8 – Galaxy S8 Curved Display

57 likes – New renders obtained by CNET Korea show off the new curved design of the Galaxy S8 devices, along with the placement of the fingerprint sensor, which will be set alongside the rear camera.

#7 – Samsung Galaxy S8 with 6GB of RAM

57 likes – Previous rumors suggested the Galaxy S8 would launch with 4GB of RAM with a base storage of 64GB, however a new rumor claims that there will be a variant of the device made available with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

#6 – Using Google on Android

57 likes – Dieter Bohn from The Verge has published a roundup of the various ways that you can use Google on Android. Bohn also suggests that due to the different options, there are “too many ways to Google on Android.”

#5 – Google Photos Update

58 likes – The latest update for Google Photos brings a few UI changes which makes it easier for users to find photos saved directly to their devices.

#4 – Pixel Revisited

58 likes – Now that the Pixel and Pixel XL have been available for more than a few months, Android Central has published a “revisited” video review of the device and state it’s still the best Android phone you can buy right now.

#3 – Galaxy S8 Headphones

58 likes – It’s no secret that Samsung will be pulling no punches with the Galaxy S8, however a new rumor suggests that the company will be launching a new pair of wireless noise-cancelling headphones with the new handset. These are expected to be priced around 130 Euro.

#2 – Project Fi and Google Voice

59 likes – If a new rumor is to be believed, Google may be planning to integrate Project Fi with Google Voice.

#1 – Open GApps Google Assistant

60 likes – A new update to the Open GApps project now allows users to enable Google Assistant on their non-Pixel devices without manually modifying the build.prop.

What’s YOUR top news item for the week?

