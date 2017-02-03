Sony is one of the few Android manufacturers that are still making devices that are below 5-inch screen-size. It’s hard to believe in this day and age of huge phones and phablets, but plenty of people prefer the much smaller size of the Xperia series. If you’re one of those people, Amazon has a pretty good deal on the Xperia X Compact.
Xperia X Compact Specs
- 4.6″ screen with 720X1280 resolution
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 650
- 3GB of RAM
- 32GB of storage, expandable up to 256GB
- 23MP rear-facing camera, 5MP front-facing camera
- Android 6.0 Marshmallow
- 2,700mAh non-removable battery
- 129mm X 65mm X 9.50mm dimensions
The phone is available in White, Black, and Blue on Amazon and all three colors are $349.99. The usual retail price for the phone is $499, so that a smooth 30% off for all you small phone lovers out there.