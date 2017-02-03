Sony is one of the few Android manufacturers that are still making devices that are below 5-inch screen-size. It’s hard to believe in this day and age of huge phones and phablets, but plenty of people prefer the much smaller size of the Xperia series. If you’re one of those people, Amazon has a pretty good deal on the Xperia X Compact.

Xperia X Compact Specs

4.6″ screen with 720X1280 resolution

Qualcomm Snapdragon 650

3GB of RAM

32GB of storage, expandable up to 256GB

23MP rear-facing camera, 5MP front-facing camera

Android 6.0 Marshmallow

2,700mAh non-removable battery

129mm X 65mm X 9.50mm dimensions

The phone is available in White, Black, and Blue on Amazon and all three colors are $349.99. The usual retail price for the phone is $499, so that a smooth 30% off for all you small phone lovers out there.