I think it’s an understatement to say there have been some issues with manufacturers getting Nougat rolled out to their devices in a timely manner. We first reported on Samsung’s Nougat beta back in March of last year, but several regions have yet to see the latest version of Android on their devices. A rumor just a few weeks ago suggested Samsung may have stopped the Nougat rollout due to bugs.

Now, a Samsung customer service representative in Singapore says that the rollout in that region likely won’t happen until April or June, meaning customers who have been waiting for Nougat for the better half of a year now have even longer to wait.

The interesting thing is that Samsung isn’t the only OEM who seems to be having trouble getting Nougat onto its devices. ZTE announced it would have the Nougat update for the Axon 7 ready to go by the end of January, only to delay the Nougat update because it doesn’t yet meet “quality standards.” Motorola is also having trouble getting Nougat onto its devices, with the Moto Z Play slated to receive the Nougat update in March.

This is definitely one of the areas in which Android is weaker than iOS, as third-party manufacturers struggle every single major Android release to get their old handsets up-to-date. We don’t like to be too judgy, but c’mon guys.