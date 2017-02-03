Galaxy Tab A

Remember Android tablets? They were those things that work like phones, but the displays are really big. We don’t see a ton of new Android tablets these days. The ones we do see don’t generate much excitement. That hasn’t stopped Samsung from pumping them out. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is slated to be at MWC.

The folks at SamMobile are reporting that the Tab S3 will ship with an S Pen, but the tablet won’t have a place for the stylus. Is Samsung trying to get rid of the extra styluses from the Note 7 disaster? Regardless, the S Pen will work with the Tab S3. Other features include WiFi and LTE models, 9.6-inch display, 2048×1536 resolution, Snapdragon 820 processor, 4GB of RAM, and Android Nougat.

We won’t know pricing and availability until Samsung makes the device official at MWC. Expect it to launch first in South Korea next month. Are you interested in tablets anymore?