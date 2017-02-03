New Android Wear devices are few and far between these days. It’s always a good thing when we get to see a new smartwatch, especially from a new company. New Balance (yes, the shoe company) has released their first Android Wear device. As you might expect, the RunIQ is geared heavily toward fitness.

The RunIQ is a round watch with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display. New Balance partnered with Intel to include an Intel Atom processor. The watch also has 512MB of RAM and 4GB of storage. In terms of sensors, it has built-in GPS and a heart rate monitor. Water resistance is important for a fitness device. The RuniIQ is resistant up to 5ATM. New Balance claims battery life is “up to 24 hours.”

New Balance is pushing the integration with the Strava app, but any Android Wear fitness app will work. You can download playlists of music to the watch and connect Bluetooth headphones so you can leave your phone at home. The RunIQ is available now for $299 from Amazon, but it’s out of stock at the writing of this article.