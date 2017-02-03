We told you guys in our review how much the Honor 6X feels like a high-end, premium smartphone, but we never took its durability into account. Unfortunately, this isn’t the easiest metric to test (at least not with our review units), but thankfully we have JerryRigEverything to do us the honors.

In his video, Zack puts the Honor 6X through one of his famous torture tests, all in an effort to test the phone’s durability. It’s not complete science, but it could give you an idea of how delicate you should handle your device. Some interesting things we learned during this test:

The screen is VERY easily scratched , so investing in a screen protector is super important, more so than on other devices. Whether it’s a plastic film — which already comes pre-installed on the device — or a tempered glass screen protector, whatever you do don’t go naked .

Don't put it in your back pocket. The phone's mostly metal shell isn't secured to the main body by screws of any kind, just tabs along the top and bottom. This makes the phone more susceptible to bending and when force is applied, the shell pops right off the frame.

Now, the Honor 6X was never billed as a rugged smartphone and we can’t say this stress test doesn’t really take anything away from the phone but the phone earning a top spot on Zack’s “Shelf of Shame” isn’t very becoming. In either case, it’s always good to be aware of the limitations of your device, so avoid putting the phone in your back pocket if you know what’s good for you.

