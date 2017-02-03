Feb 3rd, 2017

Google has been experimenting with the way it presents information in Google Play to make it easier to find apps you have installed on your device, but now it looks like the company has created a complete overhaul of how the My Apps screen works.

Android Police is reporting that the new layout has several different ways to sort through the apps installed. Right now the only tabs we have are Installed and All, so you can see installed apps on your device and all the apps you’ve ever downloaded. Now a new tab called Updates as appeared for some users, showcasing when an app needs an update and when it was published.

While the update tab itself is new, there are some changes to the way the Installed tab works, too. You can now sort all of these apps either alphabetically, by size, last update, or the last used time. You can also launch these apps directly from this page, instead of having to visit the Google Play page in order to open them.

This seems like Google is finally getting around to giving us more sorting options for apps on your devices, which is handy for those of us who have been using Android now for seven years or longer. The rollout of this new layout is apparently very limited, as one person tipped Android Police to the new update. I don’t personally have it on any of my devices, but expect to see it rollout soon.

local_offer    Android   Google Play  

stars Further Reading

How to set up a live wallpaper that mirrors your time of day

7 creative ways to reuse your old smartphones

President Trump is still using his unsecured Android phone

Android VPNs aren't as safe as you think they are

Android Wear 2.0 coming in February according to email

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vert7 creative ways to reuse your old smartphones
close7 ideas to re-purpose those old phones you have laying around

Have a few old smartphones laying around? Here’s a handful of creative ways you can re-use them in your daily life.

2

more_vertHow to set up a live wallpaper that mirrors your time of day
closeHow to set up a live wallpaper to mirror the time of day [VIDEO]

Want a pixelized wallpaper that follows the sun and moon cycles of a 24 hour day? This guide will teach you how to set it up on your phone.

3

more_vertBenchmark cheating is back, OnePlus and Meizu guilty now
closeOnePlus and Meizu cheating popular benchmarking apps

Manufacturers still haven’t stopped targeting popular benchmarking applications to artificially inflate their handset scores. OnePlus and Meizu are both still doing it, though OnePlus has said it will stop.

4

more_vertAndroid 7.1.2 beta rolls out today
closeAndroid 7.1.2 is official and available in public beta today

Android 7.1.2 was just announced and will begin rolling out today as part of the Android Beta Program. For more details on what’s new and which devices are eligible, check out the post.

5

more_vertLeaked photos of LG G6 prototype
closeFirst photos of alleged LG G6 prototype surface

After the high-resolution press render leaked last week, we’re now seeing real life photos of an alleged LG G6 prototype.

6

more_vertNexus 5X gets fingerprint gestures
closeNexus 5X got fingerprint gestures in latest update

While incremental updates on devices tend to serve the same purpose for each Nexus phone, the Nexus 5X picked up a little something for itself. Its Android 7.1.2 update enables fingerprint gestures.

7

more_vertLG Watch Style leaked in high-res renders
closeGoogle and LG’s Watch Style leaks in high-res press renders

After low-res images of Google and LG’s smartwatches leaked, we now get our first high-res look at the LG Watch Style. Turns out, it’s not as feminine as we thought.

8

more_vertGoogle Calendar Tips & Tricks
close10 Tips & Tricks to get the most out of Google Calendar

Google Calendar is arguably the biggest advancement in calendars since they started printing them out with cat photos. To get the most out of this powerful productivity tool, there are a few tips and tricks you should know about.

9

more_vertWhy I'm excited for the HTC U Ultra
closeFive reasons to be excited about the HTC U Ultra

Unveiled a few weeks back, the HTC U Ultra is HTC’s latest attempt to steal your attention away from the competition. Some may see the U Ultra as a ripoff of the LG V20 wrapped in the body of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7, but there are a few features which set the U Ultra apart. …

10

more_vertMulti-card wallet Coin shutdown after Fitbit acquisition
closeMulti-card wallet Coin shutdown after Fitbit acquisition

Fitbit purchased Coin back in May 2016, but today the company announced the shutdown of its products. Coin users have until February 28 to sync their cards for use until the device dies.