Feb 2nd, 2017

Snap Inc. has officially filed for its IPO, which means it will soon be a publicly traded company. However, one of the more surprising reveals of this IPO is that Snapchat admits it prioritizes development on iOS over Android. This is something any Android user who has used the app knew first hand, as the user experience between the two just isn’t comparable.

Snap Inc. admits that it prioritizes iOS development because Snapchat is more popular on iOS, but in its IPO-filing the company reveals its aware of the danger of iOS losing market share and potentially jeopardizing the app.

If we are unable to improve operability of our products on smartphones with Android operating systems, and those smartphones become more popular and fewer people use smartphones with iOS operating systems, our business could be seriously harmed.”

The paragraph above appears in the company’s S-1 business risks section of the IPO filing. Android users have dealt with worse video quality for several years now, so it’s interesting to see the company admit the Android app doesn’t provide the same experience as the iOS app.

The first step to fixing a problem is acknowledging that you have one. Are we ready to move forward, Snapchat?
