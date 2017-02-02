Feb 2nd, 2017

Samsung has officially introduced Samsung Pay Mini, something we weren’t expecting to hear about until the Samsung Galaxy S8 launched.

Samsung Pay Mini is a digital payments platform, though one that’s meant to be used with almost any Android phone, not just their own. And it’s not akin to the full Samsung Pay that lets you pay for goods at stores using your phone.

Instead, it’s meant for online storefronts, and it will support features like store memberships, lifestyle, and transportation. There will even be a rewards program for certain online stores.

The service launches in South Korea today, though Samsung does have plans to spread it to more markets over time. All you’ll need is an Android phone with Android 7.0 Lollipop or higher and a display resolution of at least 720p.

[via Samsung]
