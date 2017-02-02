Nintendo released Miitomo in March of 2016, but it wasn’t what people were expecting. Today, Nintendo has started rolling out their first full-featured game for Android. Fire Emblem Heroes is a turn-based strategy game from the long-running series. The game is available in the Play Store right now for players from Japan, Australia, and parts of Europe (try your luck with the APK).

For those of you that have never played a Fire Emblem game, it’s set in a fantasy land. The battle system has been tweaked to work well with touchscreens. You are a summoner with the special ability to call upon legendary Heroes from different Fire Emblem worlds. In order to save the Kingdom from destruction, join the Order of Heroes and face a never-ending challenge.

If the APK doesn’t work, you can pre-register from the Play Store. Are you excited about Nintendo’s first legit Android game?