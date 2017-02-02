One of the more disappointing decisions Google made with the release of the Pixel and Pixel XL is to make Google Assistant exclusive to those devices unless you use it through Allo, Google’s newest under-featured, under-performing attempt at getting people away from Hangouts. Now that appears to be changing if a new rumor is to be believed.

Was recently told that Assistant is finally coming to Nexus 5X /6P soon with next “major” update. — Stephen Hall (@hallstephenj) February 2, 2017

Stephen Hall of 9to5Google tweeted the above, stating that he was informed that the Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P will be getting Google Assistant with the next “major” update. That leaves a lot of questions open. Does that mean Nexus owners will have to wait until Android 7.2 to get their hands on Google Assistant?

Either way, it looks like Google’s strategy is to rollout Google Assistant to a myriad of devices, as even the ill-fated Nexus Player is slated to receive the update for Android TV. Of course, if you don’t want to wait for the next “major” update to get Google Assistant enabled on your Nexus 5X or Nexus 6P, there’s a guide over on XDA Developers that will get you started.