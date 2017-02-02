While incremental updates on devices tend to serve the same purpose for each Nexus phone, the Nexus 5X picked up a little something for itself. Its Android 7.1.2 update enables fingerprint gestures.

This is a feature that launched on the Pixel and Pixel XL . You simply swipe your finger up or down on the scanner to show and dismiss the notification shade.

It’s not that swiping down on the screen itself was any worse or harder… it’s just cool. And now, it’s something that you don’t have to buy a Pixel for! Be sure to give it a spin on your own device — head to Settings, Moves to make sure it’s enabled — if you’re curious to see how it works.

[via Reddit]