LG has filed a pair of trademarks related to the oft-leaked LG G6, and it’s a pretty big tell as for what to expect from the company’s new line. For starters, there’s the LG G6 “Lite,” which we aren’t all that shocked about considering they’ve done it before.

But an LG G6 Compact? That’s new, and for those of us who don’t believe bigger is better, exciting. We’re hoping that LG is going to go the Sony route and make the Compact version of their phone as powerful as the regular sized model, but the company does have a history of gimping the smaller twins.

LG had 6 other trademarks to go along with those, including G6 Hybrid, G6 Fit, G6 Sense, G6 Young, G6 Forte, G6 Prix. We’re not yet sure if some or all of these are handsets, or if they’re related accessories meant to be used with the LG G6 that will turn up as its “friends.”

We aren’t sure what they would be by name alone. G6 Fit could be a fitness band. That one was easy. If the G6 Young is a phone, is it one meant for children like those weird AKA phones released way back when.

On second thought, we’ll stop guessing and hope the answers are revealed in a few short weeks when everyone totes their wares to Barcelona for Mobile World Congress.