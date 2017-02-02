Feb 2nd, 2017

The 2017 model of the NVIDIA Shield Android TV box went on sale some time ago, but the Pro variant hadn’t quite been ready. It seems to be showing up at various retailers now.

In case you don’t know, the extra $100 of the Pro version gets you 500GB of internal storage, and even tacks on extra ports for microSD cards and USB devices. Otherwise, it handles all the same 4K goodness that the regular 2017 SHIELD does.

Alongside the unit itself, you’ll find the new remote for voice search (it has some key differences compared to the remote of old) and a gaming controller, too. Amazon has them here.
