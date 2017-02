It looks like T-Mobile wants to be on the fast track to getting Nougat out to their Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge users. The company’s support page says the update for the 2 phones is currently in testing.

Now, what exactly they’re doing at this moment is anyone’s guess, with T-Mobile’s site only mentioning that the 2 sides have agreed to issue the new software update. We know T-Mobile to be pretty quick about the whole ordeal, though, so we’re hoping it won’t take long.

