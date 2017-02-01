Snapchat’s Lenses feature has been amazingly popular for the service, allowing its millions of users to overlay animated objects like animal faces and weather to any selfie taken with the app. Now a new report from The Information is suggesting that Snapchat could be looking to expand this feature in the future.

The report says that Snap Inc. is working on new lenses that can be used to layer objects in the sky, like a blimp. Not much else was revealed about the new lenses, but The Information suggests Snap Inc. is under pressure to make Snapchat stand out among the already crowded social space thanks to an upcoming IPO.

With Google Tango and the renewed focus on AR and VR thanks to new technology, it will be interesting to see what Snapchat can do with lenses aside from letting us give ourselves cute dog faces.