Feb 1st, 2017

Yesterday was Apple’s earnings call and new data from IDC has revealed some interest data about the war for the top spot for smartphone manufacturers. Apple managed to edge Samsung out of the top spot for Q4 2016, with more than 800k shipments.

What’s interesting to note here is that’s a net change of -5.2% for Samsung when compared to the same quarter of the previous year. This just goes to show that despite no profit loss from the Note 7 disaster, the loss of shipments surrounding the Note 7 certainly affected the number of handsets Samsung was able to ship last year.

Despite Apple claiming the top spot for last quarter, Samsung still remains king of devices sold for the year of 2016 with about 96 million more devices sold last year compared to Apple.

What’s interesting to note from this chart is that both Apple and Samsung are down year-over-year, but Apple is down -7.0% compared to Samsung’s -3.0% (likely affected by the Note 7). The real growth can be seen in the Chinese competitors with OPPO and vivo both achieving more than 100% growth compared to the previous year. Huawei’s continued expansion served them the number three spot for the year of 2016.

The full IDC report makes mention that this is the first time Samsung’s market share has dropped below 20% in four straight years, which leaves ripe for speculation the reason. Likely a combination of the Note 7 disaster and the expansion of Chinese handsets into other markets have hampered Samsung’s growth efforts. Will they regain 20% market share in 2017?

[via 9to5 Google]
local_offer    Apple   Huawei   OPPO   Samsung   Vivo  

stars Further Reading

Camera test: Honor 6X vs iPhone 7

Samsung will tease the Galaxy S8 at MWC 2017

Deal: Samsung Gear IconX for $145

T-Mobile's Galaxy S7 Nougat on the way

Samsung schedules MWC announcement

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertHere's our first look at the Samsung Galaxy S8
closeHere’s our first look at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8

New information has been revealed about the Galaxy S8 lineup, including our first look at the upcoming devices. The Galaxy S8 lineup is said to launch on March 29th.

2

more_vertCase renders for the Moto G5 Plus have leaked
closeNew case renders leaked for the Moto G5 Plus

New case renders for the Moto G5 Plus give us a closer look at Motorola’s newest device. Expect to see it unveiled at MWC 2017 this year in Barcelona.

3

more_vert7 creative ways to reuse your old smartphones
close7 ideas to re-purpose those old phones you have laying around

Have a few old smartphones laying around? Here’s a handful of creative ways you can re-use them in your daily life.

4

more_vertGoogle fixes contacts with latest Hangouts update
closeGoogle’s latest update for Hangouts fixes how you find contacts

The latest version of Google Hangouts has been released and brings changes to how you find contacts within the application.

5

more_vertBenchmark cheating is back, OnePlus and Meizu guilty now
closeOnePlus and Meizu cheating popular benchmarking apps

Manufacturers still haven’t stopped targeting popular benchmarking applications to artificially inflate their handset scores. OnePlus and Meizu are both still doing it, though OnePlus has said it will stop.

6

more_vertAndroid 7.1.2 beta rolls out today
closeAndroid 7.1.2 is official and available in public beta today

Android 7.1.2 was just announced and will begin rolling out today as part of the Android Beta Program. For more details on what’s new and which devices are eligible, check out the post.

7

more_vertLeaked photos of LG G6 prototype
closeFirst photos of alleged LG G6 prototype surface

After the high-resolution press render leaked last week, we’re now seeing real life photos of an alleged LG G6 prototype.

8

more_vertVoIP to Google Voice
closeGoogle is working on bringing VoIP to Google Voice

Earlier this week, Google shocked everyone by updating the Google Voice app for Android. It was the first update in 5 years. Unfortunately, the update was basically just a fresh Material Design paint job.

9

more_vertSide view of the LG G6 leaks showing extra long SIM slot
closeAnother leaked image of the LG G6 surfaces from a different angle

A new side image of the LG G6 has appeared online, this time showcasing the SIM card slot. The slot appears to be longer than normal, which may indicate the phone will support a microSD card.

10

more_vertLG Watch Style leaked in high-res renders
closeGoogle and LG’s Watch Style leaks in high-res press renders

After low-res images of Google and LG’s smartwatches leaked, we now get our first high-res look at the LG Watch Style. Turns out, it’s not as feminine as we thought.