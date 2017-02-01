Samsung is rumored to be unveiling the Galaxy S8 officially on March 29th, but that doesn’t mean we won’t get a sneak peek at the new handset at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this month. The company has sent out press invitations to its Galaxy Tab S3 unveiling, but the company also briefly mentioned it has plans to showcase the Galaxy S8.

The Galaxy S8 will be shown in a one-minute video clip to attendees, rather than being announced at the event as usual. Samsung usually announces its major flagships at Mobile World Congress, but due to the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco last year, the company has moved the launch date to April.

So what do we know about the Galaxy S8 so far? From leaked images that have appeared on the web we know it could end up being slightly smaller than the Galaxy S7 from last year, despite having a larger screen size. Samsung is also betting heavily on the personal assistant Bixby, which will debut with the Galaxy S8 handsets.

Rumored Galaxy S8 Specs

Snapdragon 835 processor or Exynos 8895

Dual-curved AMOLED display

Android 7.1 Nougat

4GB/6GB of RAM

64GB/128GB/256GB storage

microSD slot

3.5 mm headphone jack

USB-C

IP68 water-resistant

3,250mAh battery

Keep in mind that these rumored specs are not confirmed and are based on a handful of rumors we’ve collected about the device from various leakers. For a while there was a rumor that suggested Samsung would remove the 3.5mm headphone jack just like Apple, but the latest case renders seem to suggest that the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus will feature the jack.