So, Samsung has announced their Mobile World Congress press conference for February 26th. We were sure to see the company attend the show despite word that they won’t be unveiling the Galaxy S8 there.

So if not the phone, then what? Well, it’s… something. The general consensus around here so far is it’s a tablet, or that’s what the silhouette in the invite would seem to imply.

If so, then this is likely to be the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3, the latest in Samsung’s line of premium big slates designed to compete with the iPad.

We know a fair bit about the device’s internals already, though the jury is still out on whether it’s sporting a Snapdragon 820 chipset or something of Samsung’s own Exynos brand. Regardless, it should be plenty powerful.

More interesting than its specs would be the sharp design cues that are being teased in the image above. It’d be a big departure from Samsung’s currently preferred design language that prefers softer, rounder edges. We’ll be bringing you all there is to know about this and whatever else Samsung may have to share once it’s unveiled.