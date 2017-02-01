Feb 1st, 2017

So, Samsung has announced their Mobile World Congress press conference for February 26th. We were sure to see the company attend the show despite word that they won’t be unveiling the Galaxy S8 there.

So if not the phone, then what? Well, it’s… something. The general consensus around here so far is it’s a tablet, or that’s what the silhouette in the invite would seem to imply.

If so, then this is likely to be the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3, the latest in Samsung’s line of premium big slates designed to compete with the iPad.

We know a fair bit about the device’s internals already, though the jury is still out on whether it’s sporting a Snapdragon 820 chipset or something of Samsung’s own Exynos brand. Regardless, it should be plenty powerful.

More interesting than its specs would be the sharp design cues that are being teased in the image above. It’d be a big departure from Samsung’s currently preferred design language that prefers softer, rounder edges. We’ll be bringing you all there is to know about this and whatever else Samsung may have to share once it’s unveiled.
local_offer    MWC 2017   Samsung   Samsung Galaxy Tab S3  

stars Further Reading

Alleged pics of the Honor 8 Lite leak ahead of MWC 2017

Here we go again: will there or won’t t

Deal: $50 off Samsung Gear S3 Frontier

Galaxy S8, S8 Plus battery sizes revealed?

Get 20% off a Galaxy S7 Edge on Amazon for today

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertHere's our first look at the Samsung Galaxy S8
closeHere’s our first look at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8

New information has been revealed about the Galaxy S8 lineup, including our first look at the upcoming devices. The Galaxy S8 lineup is said to launch on March 29th.

2

more_vertCase renders for the Moto G5 Plus have leaked
closeNew case renders leaked for the Moto G5 Plus

New case renders for the Moto G5 Plus give us a closer look at Motorola’s newest device. Expect to see it unveiled at MWC 2017 this year in Barcelona.

3

more_vertNext Pixel devices will likely feature waterproofing
closeRumor suggests the next Pixel phone will “definitely” be waterproof

A new rumor suggests Google wanted to waterproof the Pixel devices, but favored a better camera over it. Next generation of Pixel devices will “definitely” feature waterproofing, says source.

4

more_vert7 creative ways to reuse your old smartphones
close7 ideas to re-purpose those old phones you have laying around

Have a few old smartphones laying around? Here’s a handful of creative ways you can re-use them in your daily life.

5

more_vertGoogle fixes contacts with latest Hangouts update
closeGoogle’s latest update for Hangouts fixes how you find contacts

The latest version of Google Hangouts has been released and brings changes to how you find contacts within the application.

6

more_vertAndroid 7.1.2 beta rolls out today
closeAndroid 7.1.2 is official and available in public beta today

Android 7.1.2 was just announced and will begin rolling out today as part of the Android Beta Program. For more details on what’s new and which devices are eligible, check out the post.

7

more_vertVoIP to Google Voice
closeGoogle is working on bringing VoIP to Google Voice

Earlier this week, Google shocked everyone by updating the Google Voice app for Android. It was the first update in 5 years. Unfortunately, the update was basically just a fresh Material Design paint job.

8

more_vertSide view of the LG G6 leaks showing extra long SIM slot
closeAnother leaked image of the LG G6 surfaces from a different angle

A new side image of the LG G6 has appeared online, this time showcasing the SIM card slot. The slot appears to be longer than normal, which may indicate the phone will support a microSD card.

9

more_vertBenchmark cheating is back, OnePlus and Meizu guilty now
closeOnePlus and Meizu cheating popular benchmarking apps

Manufacturers still haven’t stopped targeting popular benchmarking applications to artificially inflate their handset scores. OnePlus and Meizu are both still doing it, though OnePlus has said it will stop.

10

more_vertLG Watch Style leaked in high-res renders
closeGoogle and LG’s Watch Style leaks in high-res press renders

After low-res images of Google and LG’s smartwatches leaked, we now get our first high-res look at the LG Watch Style. Turns out, it’s not as feminine as we thought.