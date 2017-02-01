Folks in the EU have a lot to celebrate today. The European Union has taken the final necessary step to lead up to their plan of fully abolishing roaming charges between European countries in June.

The deal includes a wholesale roaming charge cap that will see incremental decreases starting in June 2017 and stretching over the next several years. It also has “reasonable use” provisions to ensure consumers can’t abuse the system by signing up with the cheapest carrier in the EU. This would ensure EU operators the ability to sustain their business without having to charge extra for those who travel across borders often.

After a formal vote to confirm the changes, June 15th is the next big date in this saga and Europeans should begin to see their carriers drop traditional roaming charges.

[via European Parliament]