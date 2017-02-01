CES is over and Mobile World Congress is upon us. 2017 will be off to a fast start once manufacturers start revealing their flagship wares at the biggest European mobile trade show later this month.

Samsung won’t have a phone on hand this time, but plenty of options from the likes of LG, BlackBerry, Nokia, Sony, and more are sure to grab our attention and will all make strong cases for being on our list of the best Android phones.

But for now, we’re still rocking with the best that 2016 had to offer. The phones chosen for our list of the best Android phones represent the top of the food chains. We rank phones based on a variety of factors, including internals, build quality, camera performance, the quality of software, and more.

The Huawei Mate 9 makes its debut in our list this month, and that means someone else had to exit. To find out where it charts and who was bumped, jump ahead.