This is the time of year where blizzards and inclement weather keep people inside. The best thing to do while you’re snowed in is cozy up with your phone or tablet and play some games. The last month was great for new game releases. We’ve got a bunch of excellent games for you to check out while you avoid shoveling the driveway. And for those of you in warm climates, don’t rub it in. Enjoy!

New Android Games

Blyss is a minimalist puzzle game with beautiful design. Travel through beautiful mountains, serene valleys, and harsh deserts solving unique and self-evolving puzzles. The endless puzzle adventure, along with musical ambient themes, will keep you hooked for hours as you write your own high scoring saga.

In this platformer, you play as a chicken who must rescue her captured chicks. Cluckles may be small, but she is a feisty and brave little chicken, she won’t let the minions stand in her way. Armed with her trusty sword, Cluckles must run, jump and dash through 100+ tricky levels.

electronia is a minimalistic puzzle game that focuses on beautiful design and electrons. Guide the electrons on their way through electric network puzzles. It features 50 lovingly handcrafted levels with increasing difficulty level and provides a very relaxing and chill experience.

Gunhouse is part puzzle, part active tower defense. Make big combos to launch a hail of bullets and special attacks at the alien invaders who would like nothing better than to consume your delicious orphan friends. Load your guns and rain death from above.

HERO (Hotline Emergency Response Operators) agents play the role of police call operators. Each agent is dedicated to a special device that enables them to respond to emergency calls in real time. Each HERO agent is given their own HERO Portable Rescue Device to respond to incoming emergencies.

“Haha” is the name of the character you control. Journey with “Haha” as she ascends a deadly tower. Face new challenges in each room, including new obstacles, enemies, and traps. Only your smarts can help you reach the top.

This is the mobile companion game to the movie with the same name. Live By Night puts you in the shoes of Joe Coughlin and his gangster associates. Your job is to rob multiple banks throughout the Florida area and escape with cash in hand. Evade or take out the police or anyone else who gets in your way.

Lunaform is a puzzle arcade game like breakout, but instead of destroying all of the blocks you’re trying to fill them up. Swap the hexes just in time to catch stars of the same color, and fill up the grid to complete the level.

Mesmeracer is an arcade game that puts you in control of two vehicles in a Tron-like environment. Cross the light trails to fill up energy, avoid obstacles and perform “Perfect Crosses” for extra points.

This is the official adaptation of the popular board game with the same name. Mysterium is a cooperative deduction game set in the 1920s in which a ghost guides a group of psychics to uncover a murderer, as well as the weapon and location of the murder, using only visual clues.

This is a new game from the developer of Flappy Birds. The game consists of 6 “challenges” that require different skills. Each challenge has increasingly difficult levels. Once you beat a challenge, you unlock “endless” mode for that challenge. It’s a fun game and not nearly as frustrating as Flappy Bird.

In this game, you play as an Orphan who just needs to survive as long as possible on the streets. Each day presents a new challenge. Don’t starve or get picked up by the police. Pickpocket the unsuspecting townsfolk to fund your need to eat.

The world of PixelTerra is quite dangerous so you need to build a shelter, find some food supply and get ready to protect yourself from monsters in order to survive at least a couple of days. Then you can only hope that the walls of your shelter will be strong enough to withstand the onslaught.

Planet of Heroes is a realtime action game. That means you’ll play quick 7-minute matches in beautiful graphics with stunning effects, tactical depth, and gripping battles. Brawl in PVP with friends, explore challenging missions in the PVE Campaigns, and craft items to make your heroes more awesome.

Samurai Saga combines old-school platformer charm with fluid physics to create an intensely satisfying enemy-stomping experience. Play a sword-slashing shuriken-slinging samurai on an epic quest. Unlock and master legendary skills to counter your many foes.

Shadow Blade is an action-platformer set in a visually striking world where the ancient teachings of ninjas and samurai clash upon a modern landscape. Sprint through stages littered with traps, slaying enemies along your path without hesitation as Kuro, the blade of shadow.

Sky Dancer is for people who love skydiving or for those who have never experienced being airborne. In Sky Dancer, you will join the dangerous game called Sky Dancing and push yourself to the limit with every wild jump through a stunningly beautiful planet.

In Star Wars Force Arena you will lead a powerful team of iconic Star Wars characters, including new favorites from Rogue One, into real-time, adrenaline-fueled battles against other players from around the globe. Players must form a powerful squad from a roster of over 80 upgradable characters.

Sushi Cat is a pachinko-style physics puzzle game. Physics never looked so tasty as your jelly-like blue kitty eats his way across the screen, but be careful! You only have a few tries to puzzle out how to reach the level’s goal.

The Light Inside Us is an abstract action/strategy game set in an isometric world where light is sentient. You control a body made up of small particles which are the children of light, and you must guide them through a strange and tough world to reunite them with their mother.

You wake up, alone, on a strange island full of puzzles that will challenge and surprise you. You don’t remember who you are, and you don’t remember how you got here, but there’s one thing you can do: explore the island in hope of discovering clues, regaining your memory, and somehow finding your way home.

Towaga is a fast-paced 2D Arcade/Shooter game where you play Chimù, a masked sorcerer entrenched atop the legendary temple of Towaga. React fast, stay focused and use your light beam to exorcise the creatures surrounding you.

Take on global Duelists in real-time and while on the go with “Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links.” Step into a world that crosses dimensions and connects all Duelists. Here, any location transforms into a Duel Field where heated Duels unfold.

Z-Exemplar is a side-scrolling shooter in the tradition of classic arcade games from the past. Borrowing its aesthetic from the old computers, Z-Exemplar combines bright, bold, 8-bit Pixel art with frantic action and an epic mission to conquer a galaxy of almost 1000 planets.

Pokemon GO Updates

The last month was pretty slow for Pokemon GO updates. Niantic has been doing a lot of behind-the-scenes work to get ready for Gen 2. A bunch of little things have been tweaked, but there was really only one big change. Pokemon GO will no longer pause your music when you open the game. You can rock out and catch Pokemon at the same time. Finally.

