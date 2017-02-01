AT&T held an event in San Francisco today to discuss the rollout of their new 5G Evolution network. Part of AT&T’s new network platform it’s calling Indigo, AT&T says the goal of this faster network is to provide seamless and efficient integration into the lives of its customers.

Part of that rollout is the 5G Evolution network, which will start with Austin, Texas and Indianapolis, Indiana. AT&T says they expect this new wireless network to offer “theoretical peak speeds” of up to 400Mbps or higher. AT&T says as they continue to expand this network, it expects peak speeds to reach up to 1Gbps in some areas by 2017.

AT&T has been testing its 5G network in Austin for some time now, which is says the massive bandwidth and low latency of 5G should help enable the future of self-driving cars and mobile augmented reality and VR headsets. That’s probably still a bit into the future, but it’s nice to see carriers finally attempting to compete with what Google started with Google Fiber several yeras ago.