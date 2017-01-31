As a long-time Amazon Prime subscriber, Walmart could finally be a viable option when it comes to purchasing goods online. After debuting their Amazon Prime competitor ShippingPass last June which offered members free 2-day shipping for a small $50 yearly fee, Walmart is finally ready to throw in the towel. The good news? They’re not just repealing ShippingPass, they’re replacing with something that everyone can take part in.

With ShippingPass out of the way, Walmart announced today that they’ll now be offering everyone in the contiguous United States free 2-day shipping on eligible orders, providing the total order is at least $35. Keep in mind that not every item is eligible, so you’ll need to look for the “2-Day Shipping” logo in the listing. For those that aren’t, Walmart still offers their standard 3-5 day shipping and yes, it’s totally free (again, as long as the total order is over $35).

The real advantage Walmart has here over Amazon is any item purchased online can be returned in exchanged at one of their many brick and mortar stores (or mailed back at no cost). For those who recently signed up for ShippingPass, Walmart says they’ll be offering full refunds automatically according to the original form of payment within 30 days.

