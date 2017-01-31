Jan 31st, 2017

As a long-time Amazon Prime subscriber, Walmart could finally be a viable option when it comes to purchasing goods online. After debuting their Amazon Prime competitor ShippingPass last June which offered members free 2-day shipping for a small $50 yearly fee,  Walmart is finally ready to throw in the towel. The good news? They’re not just repealing ShippingPass, they’re replacing with something that everyone can take part in.

With ShippingPass out of the way, Walmart announced today that they’ll now be offering everyone in the contiguous United States free 2-day shipping on eligible orders, providing the total order is at least $35. Keep in mind that not every item is eligible, so you’ll need to look for the “2-Day Shipping” logo in the listing. For those that aren’t, Walmart still offers their standard 3-5 day shipping and yes, it’s totally free (again, as long as the total order is over $35).

The real advantage Walmart has here over Amazon is any item purchased online can be returned in exchanged at one of their many brick and mortar stores (or mailed back at no cost). For those who recently signed up for ShippingPass, Walmart says they’ll be offering full refunds automatically according to the original form of payment within 30 days.

[Walmart]
local_offer    Walmart  

stars Further Reading

Google Home spotted on Walmart shelves early

Walmart Pay trial begins in Alabama

Mother's Day deals

Walmart Pay launches using QR Codes

T-Mobile gives Walmart plans a data increase

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertCase renders for the Moto G5 Plus have leaked
closeNew case renders leaked for the Moto G5 Plus

New case renders for the Moto G5 Plus give us a closer look at Motorola’s newest device. Expect to see it unveiled at MWC 2017 this year in Barcelona.

2

more_vertHere's our first look at the Samsung Galaxy S8
closeHere’s our first look at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8

New information has been revealed about the Galaxy S8 lineup, including our first look at the upcoming devices. The Galaxy S8 lineup is said to launch on March 29th.

3

more_vertNext Pixel devices will likely feature waterproofing
closeRumor suggests the next Pixel phone will “definitely” be waterproof

A new rumor suggests Google wanted to waterproof the Pixel devices, but favored a better camera over it. Next generation of Pixel devices will “definitely” feature waterproofing, says source.

4

more_vert7 creative ways to reuse your old smartphones
close7 ideas to re-purpose those old phones you have laying around

Have a few old smartphones laying around? Here’s a handful of creative ways you can re-use them in your daily life.

5

more_vertGoogle fixes contacts with latest Hangouts update
closeGoogle’s latest update for Hangouts fixes how you find contacts

The latest version of Google Hangouts has been released and brings changes to how you find contacts within the application.

6

more_vertAndroid 7.1.2 beta rolls out today
closeAndroid 7.1.2 is official and available in public beta today

Android 7.1.2 was just announced and will begin rolling out today as part of the Android Beta Program. For more details on what’s new and which devices are eligible, check out the post.

7

more_vertVoIP to Google Voice
closeGoogle is working on bringing VoIP to Google Voice

Earlier this week, Google shocked everyone by updating the Google Voice app for Android. It was the first update in 5 years. Unfortunately, the update was basically just a fresh Material Design paint job.

8

more_vertSide view of the LG G6 leaks showing extra long SIM slot
closeAnother leaked image of the LG G6 surfaces from a different angle

A new side image of the LG G6 has appeared online, this time showcasing the SIM card slot. The slot appears to be longer than normal, which may indicate the phone will support a microSD card.

9

more_vertLG Watch Style leaked in high-res renders
closeGoogle and LG’s Watch Style leaks in high-res press renders

After low-res images of Google and LG’s smartwatches leaked, we now get our first high-res look at the LG Watch Style. Turns out, it’s not as feminine as we thought.

10

more_vertPresident Trump is still using his unsecured Android phone
closeTrump still using his unsecure Android phone, despite aide protests

A few days ago we reported that Trump had to give up his unsecured Android device before assuming office, but it looks like he’s back on Twitter with it.