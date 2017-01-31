Jan 31st, 2017

A new report out of South Korea claims Samsung’s battery suppliers have been given an updated production roadmap which calls for the production of 3,250mAh and 3,750mAh batteries. The report fails to identify which devices will use the new batteries, but they appear to be a perfect match for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. 

Last year’s Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge were equipped with 3,000mAh and 3,600mAh batteries. While it’s nice to know that Samsung’s 2017 flagship devices will have larger batteries, we’re not sure if the higher capacity cells will lead to longer battery life. The rumored 5.8 and 6.2-inch screen sizes of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are substantially larger than the 5.1 and 5.5-inch displays used last year. 

If Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 manages to reduce power consumption as much as Qualcomm claims it does, the  3,250mAh and 3,750mAh batteries should be more than enough to keep the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus up and running for a full day. 
