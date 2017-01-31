Jan 31st, 2017

Unlike LG who is giving up on the modular phone concept after only one year, Motorola is going at it harder than ever. Late last year in November the company announced it was teaming up with IndieGoGo to find developers with interesting ideas for creating new Moto Mods for its Moto Z range of phones. That’s why we’re seeing so many third-party developer announcements of Moto Mods with some interesting ideas.

Modularis has announced a new Moto Mod that puts an end to having to worry about power for your phone, especially if you’re the outdoorsy type. It’s a modular solar-powered battery that can be used to charge your phone. It features a 2200mAh battery, but also detachable solar cells called Snap Panels. Each of these has a 1000mAh cell for collecting energy. Each panel is USB-C compatible, so it can be used to charge any USB-C device.

Modularis has put up an IndieGoGo pre-announcement page and according to our source, the campaign will be launched on February 5th. There will be discounts for the first 100 buyers, with our source suggesting 20% off the price of the mod. That pricing has yet to be revealed, but remember each additional Snap Panel will cost extra.

Thanks, Tech Droider!
