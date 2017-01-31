Back in September, we got word that Lenovo is working on a brand new Android tablet. Dubbed the Lenovo Tab3 8 Plus, this refresh of the existing tablet line looks to be another of Lenovo’s budget devices as the rumored specs reported last year are mostly in line with the specs revealed by an Italian site from today.

Lenovo Tab3 8 Plus Specs

8-inch full HD(1920x1200p) display

3GB of RAM

16GB storage

Micro SD card support

Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor

8MP main camera with LED flash

5MP front camera

4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos

4,250mAh battery

Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

It’s worth noting that these leaked pictures showcase the tablet coming in two colors, including blue and silver. The finish on the blue tablet in the leak specs looks to be similar to what we’ve seen on Lenovo’s previous budget tablets.

No pricing information or release date was leaked along with this info, so we’re left guessing when it comes to price. The current Lenovo Tab3 A8 goes for about $99 on Amazon, so it’s reasonable to expect this newest model to cost around $200 or so. With Mobile World Congress 2017 upcoming at the end of February, it’s likely this is one of the devices Lenovo plans on showcasing.