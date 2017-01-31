Jan 31st, 2017

Back in September, we got word that Lenovo is working on a brand new Android tablet. Dubbed the Lenovo Tab3 8 Plus, this refresh of the existing tablet line looks to be another of Lenovo’s budget devices as the rumored specs reported last year are mostly in line with the specs revealed by an Italian site from today.

Lenovo Tab3 8 Plus Specs

  • 8-inch full HD(1920x1200p) display
  • 3GB of RAM
  • 16GB storage
  • Micro SD card support
  • Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor
  • 8MP main camera with LED flash
  • 5MP front camera
  • 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
  • Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos
  • 4,250mAh battery
  • Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

It’s worth noting that these leaked pictures showcase the tablet coming in two colors, including blue and silver. The finish on the blue tablet in the leak specs looks to be similar to what we’ve seen on Lenovo’s previous budget tablets.

No pricing information or release date was leaked along with this info, so we’re left guessing when it comes to price. The current Lenovo Tab3 A8 goes for about $99 on Amazon, so it’s reasonable to expect this newest model to cost around $200 or so. With Mobile World Congress 2017 upcoming at the end of February, it’s likely this is one of the devices Lenovo plans on showcasing.
local_offer    Lenovo   Lenovo Tab3 8 Plus  

stars Further Reading

Moto Mod adds wireless charging

Moto G5 / G5 Play specs rumored

Motorola seeds the Nougat beta for the Moto Z Play

Here are the specs of the Moto G5 Plus

Tough sledding for Moto's revival

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertCase renders for the Moto G5 Plus have leaked
closeNew case renders leaked for the Moto G5 Plus

New case renders for the Moto G5 Plus give us a closer look at Motorola’s newest device. Expect to see it unveiled at MWC 2017 this year in Barcelona.

2

more_vertHere's our first look at the Samsung Galaxy S8
closeHere’s our first look at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8

New information has been revealed about the Galaxy S8 lineup, including our first look at the upcoming devices. The Galaxy S8 lineup is said to launch on March 29th.

3

more_vertNext Pixel devices will likely feature waterproofing
closeRumor suggests the next Pixel phone will “definitely” be waterproof

A new rumor suggests Google wanted to waterproof the Pixel devices, but favored a better camera over it. Next generation of Pixel devices will “definitely” feature waterproofing, says source.

4

more_vert7 creative ways to reuse your old smartphones
close7 ideas to re-purpose those old phones you have laying around

Have a few old smartphones laying around? Here’s a handful of creative ways you can re-use them in your daily life.

5

more_vertGoogle fixes contacts with latest Hangouts update
closeGoogle’s latest update for Hangouts fixes how you find contacts

The latest version of Google Hangouts has been released and brings changes to how you find contacts within the application.

6

more_vertAndroid 7.1.2 beta rolls out today
closeAndroid 7.1.2 is official and available in public beta today

Android 7.1.2 was just announced and will begin rolling out today as part of the Android Beta Program. For more details on what’s new and which devices are eligible, check out the post.

7

more_vertVoIP to Google Voice
closeGoogle is working on bringing VoIP to Google Voice

Earlier this week, Google shocked everyone by updating the Google Voice app for Android. It was the first update in 5 years. Unfortunately, the update was basically just a fresh Material Design paint job.

8

more_vertSide view of the LG G6 leaks showing extra long SIM slot
closeAnother leaked image of the LG G6 surfaces from a different angle

A new side image of the LG G6 has appeared online, this time showcasing the SIM card slot. The slot appears to be longer than normal, which may indicate the phone will support a microSD card.

9

more_vertLG Watch Style leaked in high-res renders
closeGoogle and LG’s Watch Style leaks in high-res press renders

After low-res images of Google and LG’s smartwatches leaked, we now get our first high-res look at the LG Watch Style. Turns out, it’s not as feminine as we thought.

10

more_vertPresident Trump is still using his unsecured Android phone
closeTrump still using his unsecure Android phone, despite aide protests

A few days ago we reported that Trump had to give up his unsecured Android device before assuming office, but it looks like he’s back on Twitter with it.