We’re not sure what’s going on at HTC, but they have another high-level staffer exiting. Jason Mackenzie has announced his departure for the company.

Mackenzie has been with HTC for 12 years. He served for quite some time as President of North American operations, and HTC eventually promoted him to become an executive vice president to oversee more of the company at large.

There’s no word on where Jason Mackenzie will go from here, though we reckon a line about “nurturing the growth of one of the most iconic smartphone brands ever” on his resume is enough to land him whatever gig he could desire.

This all comes just a few days after HTC lost their VP of design Claude Zellweger, who is now with Google’s VR division. That leaves 2 big open spots on HTC’s team that will need to be filled in the near future if HTC wants to ensure their vision can continue uninhibited.

