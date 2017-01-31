Jan 31st, 2017

Noted leaker Roland Quandt has released some juicy new images of a device he says is the Honor 8 Lite, which is slated to be revealed at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona at the end of February. Quandt sent out a handful of images with a tweet that says the phone should cost around $300 and will be available in blue, black, gold, and white colors.

No specs were released with these pictures, but from examining them it looks as though the device is powered by microUSB instead of USB-C that has become fairly common on flagship devices. It also lacks the dual rear camera setup that’s found in the original Honor 8, suggesting camera is one of the areas Huawei trimmed.

It’s worth noting that this strategy is something we’ve seen multiple Chinese manufacturers do in the past when it comes to releasing a popular smartphone. ZTE enjoyed a lot of success with the ZTE Axon 7 so much so that just a few months later the ZTE Axon 7 Mini was announced and subsequently released.

If Honor follows the same trend as ZTE, expect this slim down of the Honor 8 to feature a smaller screen and trimmed back hardware to meet that lower rumored price point. Will we see this phone at MWC 2017? Only time will tell.

local_offer    Honor   Honor 8 Lite   Huawei   MWC 2017  

