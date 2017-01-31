Jan 31st, 2017

It seems like we’ve been spelling the coming of a 6GB RAM model for Samsung’s flagships for way too long now. It just needs to happen already, dammit.

So, the Samsung Galaxy S8 is the next candidate to be considered for the first device to truly get a 6GB model after the Note 7 failed. We heard rumors of such late in 2016, and now those rumors are being corroborated by a reliable tipster.

That tipster suggests we’ll be getting a standard 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model, but there will also be a 6GB RAM + 128GB option.

That sounds great, but if we know anything about Samsung we know that things differ from market to market. Many Galaxy S7 owners never even got the option of purchasing anything other than 32GB models. And if the 6GB RAM model of the Galaxy Note 7 ever did launch, it would most likely have been a China exclusive.

If the Galaxy S8 does eventually get a 6GB of RAM model, great! But being able to actually buy one would be a whole different story, and we’re going to opt not to take this story as much more than a fairy tale in order to curb any potential disappointment.

[via SamMobile]
