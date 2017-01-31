Jan 31st, 2017

We’re back with another round-up of the best Android apps from last month. App releases slowed down a bit during the Holidays, but they’re picking up speed again now. If you’re currently snowed in, we’ve got a great list of apps for you to check out. Here are over 30 new Android apps from the last month. Enjoy!

New Android Apps

BitTorrent Live

BitTorrent Live features live streaming TV networks free on your Android device. The app offers alternative sources for news, action sports, live events, entertainment and cultural programming curated by BitTorrent. New channels are being added every day.

BiteSnap

BiteSnap allows you to track what you eat by simply taking a photo. Snap a photo of your meal, confirm a few details, and you’re done! Bitesnap figures out the foods in the picture, letting you track calories, macros, and nutrients without the hassle of entering items by hand.

Cryptomator

Cryptomator provides transparent, client-side encryption for all of your cloud files. You can access your files from all of your devices with the Cryptomator app. Use this app to securely protect your documents from unauthorized access.

EZ Web Video Cast

EZ Web Video Cast is a browser app that allows you to stream videos of online movies, TV shows, and other media from the internet to your Google Cast-enabled device. While you’re browsing the web, the app automatically grabs the video URLs inside the web page and lets you quickly cast them to your device.

Inkitt

Inkitt is an app for finding free books from indie authors. Fantasy books, sci-fi and thriller novels, horror stories, mystery, romance and more. Discover hand-picked novels from all genres and support aspiring authors taking their first steps towards publication.

LEGO Life

LEGO Life bills itself as a “safe community” for LEGO-loving girls and boys. The app requires parentConquer LEGO challenges, watch LEGO videos, get LEGO news, find new LEGO sets and see creations from other LEGO fans.

Laughly

Laughly is the app for everything that has to do with stand-up comedy. Discover the funniest comedy from the most famous comedians and find up-and-coming comedians from around the world. The curated comedy stations deliver laughs on a variety of different topics.

Microsoft StaffHub

Microsoft StaffHub is a cloud-based platform that puts work tools into everyone’s back pocket. With Microsoft StaffHub, staff workers can view schedules, swap shifts, and request time off. Managers can create schedules, approve requests, and share information.

Music Mate

Music Mate calls itself the “missing app between YouTube videos and your player.” The app automatically finds the official YouTube video of the song you are currently listening to. Music Mate is fully compatible with Spotify, Play Music and a lot of other streaming or MP3 players.

Peek Launcher

Peek Launcher uses “state of the art” machine learning to suggest the apps you’re most likely to use based on where you are and what you’re doing. Peek launcher learns from your behavior and only gets smarter the longer you use it.

Sound Off Reborn

This app is a mute scheduler that allows you to turn the sound off at scheduled times. It’s similar to Don’t disturb functionality built into newer Android phones, but it has much simpler and more intuitive user interface. Simply schedule when your phone or tablet should be muted and the app turns the sound off in given time.

Stringify

Stringify is essentially a more advanced version of IFTTT. It connects all your physical and digital Things together in one place so you can take better care of yourself, your family, your home or just get more done. Easily create and add powerful “Flows” that automate your life.

Toontastic 3D

With Toontastic 3D you can draw, animate, and narrate your own cartoons. Simply move your characters around onscreen, tell your story, and Toontastic records your voice and animations and stores it on your device as a 3D video.

Walmart Scan & Go

Save time by scanning your items when you add them to your shopping cart. Then check out and pay with the app, and your receipt appears on your phone. Show the receipt to the exit greeter and you just skipped any long checkout lines. (Only available at select Walmart stores)

Weekly App Round-ups

Android App Updates

Google Voice

For the first time in five (!!!) years, the Google Voice app received an update. This cleaner, more material design keeps things more organized. You’ll notice that text messages, calls, and voicemails are now separated into their own tabs instead of presented in one place for you to sort through.

Snapchat

Snapchat has been updated to version 10.0, which brings a few new design changes, including a new look to your search list. The main page for Snapchat hasn’t changed too much but does offer a search bar at the top to quickly begin finding your favorite Snapchat friends.

Best of the Best

The Google Play Store has hundreds of thousands of apps to choose from. This list only scratches the surface. We’ve published numerous “Best Apps” lists for everything from dating to education. Check out the lists below to explore even more!
local_offer    Best Android Apps   Best Apps of the Month   Best of Phandroid  

stars Further Reading

Google Inbox Tips & Tricks

Tricks Android Users Should Know

Best Apps for Video Calling

Android 101: Smart Lock

Best Android Games (Jan 2017)

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertCase renders for the Moto G5 Plus have leaked
closeNew case renders leaked for the Moto G5 Plus

New case renders for the Moto G5 Plus give us a closer look at Motorola’s newest device. Expect to see it unveiled at MWC 2017 this year in Barcelona.

2

more_vertHere's our first look at the Samsung Galaxy S8
closeHere’s our first look at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8

New information has been revealed about the Galaxy S8 lineup, including our first look at the upcoming devices. The Galaxy S8 lineup is said to launch on March 29th.

3

more_vertNext Pixel devices will likely feature waterproofing
closeRumor suggests the next Pixel phone will “definitely” be waterproof

A new rumor suggests Google wanted to waterproof the Pixel devices, but favored a better camera over it. Next generation of Pixel devices will “definitely” feature waterproofing, says source.

4

more_vert7 creative ways to reuse your old smartphones
close7 ideas to re-purpose those old phones you have laying around

Have a few old smartphones laying around? Here’s a handful of creative ways you can re-use them in your daily life.

5

more_vertGoogle fixes contacts with latest Hangouts update
closeGoogle’s latest update for Hangouts fixes how you find contacts

The latest version of Google Hangouts has been released and brings changes to how you find contacts within the application.

6

more_vertAndroid 7.1.2 beta rolls out today
closeAndroid 7.1.2 is official and available in public beta today

Android 7.1.2 was just announced and will begin rolling out today as part of the Android Beta Program. For more details on what’s new and which devices are eligible, check out the post.

7

more_vertVoIP to Google Voice
closeGoogle is working on bringing VoIP to Google Voice

Earlier this week, Google shocked everyone by updating the Google Voice app for Android. It was the first update in 5 years. Unfortunately, the update was basically just a fresh Material Design paint job.

8

more_vertSide view of the LG G6 leaks showing extra long SIM slot
closeAnother leaked image of the LG G6 surfaces from a different angle

A new side image of the LG G6 has appeared online, this time showcasing the SIM card slot. The slot appears to be longer than normal, which may indicate the phone will support a microSD card.

9

more_vertLG Watch Style leaked in high-res renders
closeGoogle and LG’s Watch Style leaks in high-res press renders

After low-res images of Google and LG’s smartwatches leaked, we now get our first high-res look at the LG Watch Style. Turns out, it’s not as feminine as we thought.

10

more_vertPresident Trump is still using his unsecured Android phone
closeTrump still using his unsecure Android phone, despite aide protests

A few days ago we reported that Trump had to give up his unsecured Android device before assuming office, but it looks like he’s back on Twitter with it.