We’re back with another round-up of the best Android apps from last month. App releases slowed down a bit during the Holidays, but they’re picking up speed again now. If you’re currently snowed in, we’ve got a great list of apps for you to check out. Here are over 30 new Android apps from the last month. Enjoy!

New Android Apps

BitTorrent Live features live streaming TV networks free on your Android device. The app offers alternative sources for news, action sports, live events, entertainment and cultural programming curated by BitTorrent. New channels are being added every day.

BiteSnap allows you to track what you eat by simply taking a photo. Snap a photo of your meal, confirm a few details, and you’re done! Bitesnap figures out the foods in the picture, letting you track calories, macros, and nutrients without the hassle of entering items by hand.

Cryptomator provides transparent, client-side encryption for all of your cloud files. You can access your files from all of your devices with the Cryptomator app. Use this app to securely protect your documents from unauthorized access.

EZ Web Video Cast is a browser app that allows you to stream videos of online movies, TV shows, and other media from the internet to your Google Cast-enabled device. While you’re browsing the web, the app automatically grabs the video URLs inside the web page and lets you quickly cast them to your device.

Inkitt is an app for finding free books from indie authors. Fantasy books, sci-fi and thriller novels, horror stories, mystery, romance and more. Discover hand-picked novels from all genres and support aspiring authors taking their first steps towards publication.

LEGO Life bills itself as a “safe community” for LEGO-loving girls and boys. The app requires parentConquer LEGO challenges, watch LEGO videos, get LEGO news, find new LEGO sets and see creations from other LEGO fans.

Laughly is the app for everything that has to do with stand-up comedy. Discover the funniest comedy from the most famous comedians and find up-and-coming comedians from around the world. The curated comedy stations deliver laughs on a variety of different topics.

Microsoft StaffHub is a cloud-based platform that puts work tools into everyone’s back pocket. With Microsoft StaffHub, staff workers can view schedules, swap shifts, and request time off. Managers can create schedules, approve requests, and share information.

Music Mate calls itself the “missing app between YouTube videos and your player.” The app automatically finds the official YouTube video of the song you are currently listening to. Music Mate is fully compatible with Spotify, Play Music and a lot of other streaming or MP3 players.

Peek Launcher uses “state of the art” machine learning to suggest the apps you’re most likely to use based on where you are and what you’re doing. Peek launcher learns from your behavior and only gets smarter the longer you use it.

This app is a mute scheduler that allows you to turn the sound off at scheduled times. It’s similar to Don’t disturb functionality built into newer Android phones, but it has much simpler and more intuitive user interface. Simply schedule when your phone or tablet should be muted and the app turns the sound off in given time.

Stringify is essentially a more advanced version of IFTTT. It connects all your physical and digital Things together in one place so you can take better care of yourself, your family, your home or just get more done. Easily create and add powerful “Flows” that automate your life.

With Toontastic 3D you can draw, animate, and narrate your own cartoons. Simply move your characters around onscreen, tell your story, and Toontastic records your voice and animations and stores it on your device as a 3D video.

Save time by scanning your items when you add them to your shopping cart. Then check out and pay with the app, and your receipt appears on your phone. Show the receipt to the exit greeter and you just skipped any long checkout lines. (Only available at select Walmart stores)

Weekly App Round-ups

Android App Updates

For the first time in five (!!!) years, the Google Voice app received an update. This cleaner, more material design keeps things more organized. You’ll notice that text messages, calls, and voicemails are now separated into their own tabs instead of presented in one place for you to sort through.





Snapchat has been updated to version 10.0, which brings a few new design changes, including a new look to your search list. The main page for Snapchat hasn’t changed too much but does offer a search bar at the top to quickly begin finding your favorite Snapchat friends.

Best of the Best

The Google Play Store has hundreds of thousands of apps to choose from. This list only scratches the surface. We’ve published numerous “Best Apps” lists for everything from dating to education. Check out the lists below to explore even more!