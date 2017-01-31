Jan 31st, 2017

If you love battery life, Asus has a phone for you. The Asus ZenFone 3S Max is set to be fully unveiled on February 7th. The “Max” in the name comes from the whopping 5,000 mAh battery. It’s said to be able to last over 2 days on a single charge. When most phones can’t go 1 full day, 2 days is amazing.

The 3S Max sports an all-metal body. It has a fingerprint scanner built into the home button and a 5.2-inch 720p display. It’s powered by a MediaTek processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. On the rear is a 13MP camera with an 8MP camera on the front. Obviously, these are pretty low-end specs, but the price tag is expected to be very low. And the 5,000 mAh battery is nothing to scoff at. We’ll learn more next week.

[via gadgets.ndtv]
