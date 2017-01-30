Jan 30th, 2017

T-Mobile’s big thing as of late has been taxes. They don’t want service charges and taxes to be misleading, so the price they advertise is the price you’ll see on your bill — taxes included. That bit of news was welcomed by almost everyone.

But now they’re going as far as waiving some of the taxes you’ll need to pay to get hooked up with service — they’ll pay you back at least 11.2% of your phone’s cost, which should cover the taxes in your state, and then some. It’s 11.55% if you happen to be in Puerto Rico as the territory’s sales tax is considerably higher than any of the US’s states.

Here are some more details you should know:

  • This applies to all smartphones bought on T-Mobile ONE or Simple Choice now and for any future smartphones released.
  • Phones must be purchased using T-Mobile’s Equipment Installment Plan, but can apply to however many lines you want up to 12.
  • The money is dished back to you on a pre-paid MasterCard within 4-8 weeks, free to use anywhere you want.

There doesn’t seem to be anything in the fine print that would make this deal seem less deal-like, so we’re calling it a win. Hold off on those new smartphone purchases for a couple of days, then, as this thing kicks off February 1st, 2017.

