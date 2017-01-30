Jan 30th, 2017

Samsung seems to be lining the Galaxy S8 launch up with new accessories that can be bought alongside it. We will always aspect the usual assortment of cases and battery packs, of course, but headphones seem to be a big deal this year.

After hearing Samsung would be introducing next-generation truly-wireless earbuds, the company also seemingly has plans for more traditional in-ear wireless headphones in the Level lineup, according to Roland Quandt. These headphones would offer active noise cancellation and be available in red, green, black, and silver. It’d be around 130 Euro, apparently, which is about $140 here in the United States.

As for what to expect from them other than sheer audio capability? We’re not sure. Samsung does have a new voice assistant on the way so we imagine it could have some sort of functionality to activate that. General audio and battery improvements are also likely, but obviously we can’t say anything for certain.
