PayPal has been one of the oldest ways to exchange money on the internet, but that doesn’t mean the company hasn’t branched out over the years. PayPal Here is the company’s card reader that makes it easy for business owners to accept payments from their customers by turning phones into terminals.

Now the PayPal Here app has been updated so that it supports fingerprint authentication, bringing it one more step into the future. This process works much like you would expect, when you fire up the app it will ask you if you want to use fingerprint authentication. You can either opt to do that by accepting with a quick press of your fingerprint to the sensor or skip it to set it up at a later date.

This adds a welcome extra layer of protection to your financial apps and it’s nice to see more and more financial apps supporting this technology since it’s becoming more commonplace.