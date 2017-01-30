The Moto G5 Plus sounds like a fine phone for what should turn out to be a $300+ product, but what about the more affordable Moto G5 or G5 Play? If these leaked specs are to be trusted…

Android 7.0 Nougat

Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Processor MSM8937

2 GB of RAM

32 GB of storage, memory card slot for up to 128 GB

5-inch screen with Full HD resolution

13 megapixel rear camera, 5 megapixel front

Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n, LTE bands 1/3/5/7/28

2,800 mAh battery

…then it may not be bad at all. It loses half its RAM and comes with a weaker Snapdragon 430 chipset compared to the Plus variant, sure. But Nougat feels snappy enough on entry-level processing power these days (it’s crazy that we’re even considering octa-core architectures to be “entry-level”), and 5 inches is still a lot of screen compared to the half an inch it would lose. Everything else would be on par.

Leaked photos of the Moto G5 Plus.

It’ll all come down to price, of course. The rumored price tag in Brazil is 899 Reales, which figures to be about $287 if converted straight to US dollars. Factor in inflation costs and market expectations, then the list price could be even lower for North America and Europe when all is said and done. We’ll wait for more solid information before deciding how exciting that sounds.

