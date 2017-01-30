Now that Google has resurrected the Google Voice app with an updated interface and several changes, many Project Fi users are left wondering what that means for them. Hangouts integration for Google Voice still works alongside the new Google Voice app, but Hangouts is being refocused as a tool for businesses to communicate, while Allo and Duo will take over the space Hangouts previously occupied as a consumer first product.

Now 9to5 Google is reporting that Google could be actively working on a solution for Project Fi users who are eager to use the new Google Voice app. For now, Google recommends that Project Fi users should continue to use Hangouts as they always have, but that the company is “working on a solution.” Google didn’t directly confirm integration for Project Fi and Google Voice, but it makes a lot of sense.

Google Voice itself is still being actively worked on, as just a few days ago we reported that the company is looking into bringing VoIP to the service. Some things are still missing, including widget support and performing batch actions within the app, so hopefully this is another stepping stone on the road to perfecting Google Voice.