We don’t know what’s going on at Best Buy. They either can’t sell enough Samsung TVs or can’t sell enough Samsung phones. We doubt it’s the latter considering Samsung devices seem to sell themselves these days. And if it’s the former, well, chalk it up to growing competition in the TV market.

Whatever the case may be, they seem keen on almost giving these things away. Last week, you were given a free 32-inch Smart TV for buying a Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, and now Best Buy is giving you a $200 discount on any Samsung TV if you would rather get something more lavish.

As is usual, the deal only applies when buying the device through AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon with a monthly installment plan. The voucher is only invalid in-store, and the voucher will only be valid through February 11th, so you’ll need to be quick on it. Head here to start shopping.