Jan 27th, 2017

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff. Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked apps and games. You’re sure to find some hidden gems in these recommendations. Go forth and download!

1. Cornerfly

Cornerfly adds rounded corners to your display for a much smoother look. This app will round your display corners to merge it with your case corners (or to just look cool). Cornerfly offers many settings for customization and you can configure it for each application.

DOWNLOAD: Cornerfly – Google Play

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 4.7/5
  • Installs: 100 – 500

2. Smart Drawer

Smart Drawer automatically organizes your apps for you, working on top of any launcher. Download Smart Drawer, move the icon to replace your existing dock on your home screen, and that’s it. You won’t have to move your apps in folders, everything will be automatically done for you.

DOWNLOAD: Smart Drawer – Google Play

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 4.4/5
  • Installs: 100 – 500

3. Pixel Icon Pack

Pixel is an icon pack based on UI found in Google’s Pixel phones. This pack contains over 4,700 custom icons. The icons mimic the look of the Pixel with rounded designs. The icon pack will also apply a white circle to any app that doesn’t have a custom icon.

DOWNLOAD: Pixel Icon Pack – Google Play

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 4.6/5
  • Installs: 100,000 – 500,000

4. Ninja Spinki

This is a new game from the developer of Flappy Birds. The game consists of 6 “challenges” that require different skills. Each challenge has increasingly difficult levels. Once you beat a challenge, you unlock “endless” mode for that challenge. It’s a fun game and not nearly as frustrating as Flappy Bird.

DOWNLOAD: Ninja Spinki – Google Play

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Rating: 4.7/5
  • Installs: 10 – 50

5. SMALL BANG

Avoid the falling meteors by running your dinosaur around the globe. Move left or right to dodge falling objects and collect items to help your dino survive. The longer you live the higher your score. There are many characters that you can use. It`s not just about dodging either. You can break the meteors with items.

DOWNLOAD: SMALL BANG – Google Play

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 4.6/5
  • Installs: 100,000 – 500,000

More Best Apps & Games

Our Download This series includes the best apps and games you should be downloading. We also have more lists for the best apps and games on Android. Check them out below!
local_offer    Download This  

stars Further Reading

Best Apps of the Week (1/20)

Top 5 Apps/Games Jan 13

Top Android Apps 12/9/16

Best Apps/Games - Dec 2

Best Apps/Games Nov 18

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGalaxy S7 Edge owners reporting pink lines in display
closePink lines showing up on some Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge displays

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge owners are reporting pink lines appearing in their displays. There’s no official response from Samsung about the issue yet, either.

2

more_vertCase renders for the Moto G5 Plus have leaked
closeNew case renders leaked for the Moto G5 Plus

New case renders for the Moto G5 Plus give us a closer look at Motorola’s newest device. Expect to see it unveiled at MWC 2017 this year in Barcelona.

3

more_vertT-Mobile's new ONE plans are now live
closeT-Mobile ONE is now available for everyone

The new T-Mobile ONE plan is now available for everyone and ensures that you will no longer pay any extra taxes or fees once your bill is due.

4

more_vertHere's our first look at the Samsung Galaxy S8
closeHere’s our first look at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8

New information has been revealed about the Galaxy S8 lineup, including our first look at the upcoming devices. The Galaxy S8 lineup is said to launch on March 29th.

5

more_vertNext Pixel devices will likely feature waterproofing
closeRumor suggests the next Pixel phone will “definitely” be waterproof

A new rumor suggests Google wanted to waterproof the Pixel devices, but favored a better camera over it. Next generation of Pixel devices will “definitely” feature waterproofing, says source.

6

more_vertHere's everything that was removed in the Google Voice update
closeHere’s everything that was removed in the Google Voice update

Despite updating Google Voice for the first time in years, which brought a redesign and added new features, Google also removed different features which can only be accessed on the web.

7

more_vertNew details emerge surrounding the Galaxy S8
closeNew details emerge surrounding the Galaxy S8

According to new sources at The Guardian, a slew of new details regarding the Galaxy S8 lineup have emerged, including some features that were present on the Galaxy Note 7.

8

more_vertLG G6 leaked in high resolution press render
closeLG G6 gets leaked in high resolution ahead of MWC 2017

Before the LG G6 could formally be unveiled at this year’s Mobile World Congress, the phone has conveniently been leaked in half of its glory. Additional details provided in the post.

9

more_vertLG's Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches leaked
closeGoogle’s upcoming Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches by LG revealed in leaked renders

Today we’re getting a first look at Google’s upcoming Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches made by LG. The LG Watch Sport and Style have just turned up in a pair of low-resolution press renders. Hey, it’s better than nothing.

10

more_vertBest Apps of the Week (1/20)
closeTop 5 Android Apps & Games of the Week (January 20, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.