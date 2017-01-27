Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff. Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked apps and games. You’re sure to find some hidden gems in these recommendations. Go forth and download!

1. Cornerfly

Cornerfly adds rounded corners to your display for a much smoother look. This app will round your display corners to merge it with your case corners (or to just look cool). Cornerfly offers many settings for customization and you can configure it for each application.

DOWNLOAD: Cornerfly – Google Play Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.7/5

Installs: 100 – 500

2. Smart Drawer

Smart Drawer automatically organizes your apps for you, working on top of any launcher. Download Smart Drawer, move the icon to replace your existing dock on your home screen, and that’s it. You won’t have to move your apps in folders, everything will be automatically done for you.

DOWNLOAD: Smart Drawer – Google Play Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.4/5

Installs: 100 – 500

3. Pixel Icon Pack

Pixel is an icon pack based on UI found in Google’s Pixel phones. This pack contains over 4,700 custom icons. The icons mimic the look of the Pixel with rounded designs. The icon pack will also apply a white circle to any app that doesn’t have a custom icon.

DOWNLOAD: Pixel Icon Pack – Google Play Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.6/5

Installs: 100,000 – 500,000

4. Ninja Spinki

This is a new game from the developer of Flappy Birds. The game consists of 6 “challenges” that require different skills. Each challenge has increasingly difficult levels. Once you beat a challenge, you unlock “endless” mode for that challenge. It’s a fun game and not nearly as frustrating as Flappy Bird.

DOWNLOAD: Ninja Spinki – Google Play Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 4.7/5

Installs: 10 – 50

5. SMALL BANG

Avoid the falling meteors by running your dinosaur around the globe. Move left or right to dodge falling objects and collect items to help your dino survive. The longer you live the higher your score. There are many characters that you can use. It`s not just about dodging either. You can break the meteors with items.

DOWNLOAD: SMALL BANG – Google Play Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.6/5

Installs: 100,000 – 500,000

